$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner Sold in Bellevue

BELLEVUE – Congrats to a lucky Tennessee Lottery winner in Bellevue, who won $50,000 last night, June 29, from the Powerball Double Play drawing. The player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, which is held after the Powerball drawing.

That lucky ticket was sold at Bellevue Shell, 7395 Old Harding Pike in Bellevue.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $20.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.9 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com

Source: TN Lottery

