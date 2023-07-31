$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/CLINTON – As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels.

That includes two players who matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball on Friday, July 28, to win the base prize of $10,000. And since the lucky player in Murfreesboro added the Megaplier feature for an extra dollar, and the Megaplier number drawn was five, that prize was quintupled to $50,000.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at Kroger, 2050 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro.

The $10,000 ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus, 933 N. Charles Sevier Blvd. in Clinton.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

