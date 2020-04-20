5 Zoos You Can Virtually Visit

Since you can not visit zoos in person right now, here is a list of 5 great zoos you can check out virtually.
1. Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo is bringing the zoo to you every week with cute videos, streaming events, live exhibit cameras, games and more! Each week, the Zoo sends out its calendar of virtual events via email. Sign up here.
2. Reid Park Zoo in Tuscon, AZ
The Reid Park Zoo, founded in 1967, is a 24-acre city-owned and operated non-profit zoo located within Reid Park in Tucson, Arizona. The zoo features more than 500 animals. Reid Park Zoo has several live cams to check out including elephant, giraffe, lemur and lion cams. Click here.
3. San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo is a non-profit wildlife sanctuary home to over 3,700 rare and endangered animals from over 650 species and subspecies, and over 700,000 exotic plants. Find live cams views of koalas, pandas, polar bears, and other animals here.
4. Zoo Atlanta
Zoo Atlanta is home to more than 1,000 animals representing more than 200 species from around the world, many of them endangered or critically endangered. Highlights include giant pandas, including Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the only giant panda twins in the U.S.; one of North America’s largest zoological populations of great apes; and a global center of excellence for the care and study of reptiles and amphibians. Watch the Panda cam here.
5. Saint Louis Zoo
Since its inception in 1910, the Saint Louis Zoo has been renowned for its beautiful naturalistic exhibits and for its diverse collection of animals from the major continents and biomes of the world. It is widely recognized for its innovative approaches to animal management, wildlife conservation, research and education. Although the Zoo may be closed to the public, the St Louis Zoo brings the zoo to you.
Follow at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for daily updates. Don’t forget our STLZOOms live webinars with Saint Louis Zoo Educators on Wednesday’s at 10 a.m.