5 Ways Your Home Can Use a Second Kitchen

Perhaps you’ve heard it referred to as a “scullery” or “prep kitchen.” Regardless of its name, a second kitchen is growing in popularity as a way to keep the main kitchen a stunning, clean gathering space while all the food prep and dirty dishes go in a back room to allow homeowners to enjoy gatherings more completely.

In essence, a second kitchen is a glorified pantry. The space is not as sprawling as the main kitchen by any means and features just the essentials – cabinets to house food prep materials, a large sink for dishes, a dishwasher and perhaps an oven or stovetop if the homeowners hope to prepare food entirely in the room.

Having the second kitchen can make the main kitchen look pristine with no small appliances on the counters and plenty of room to entertain. Second kitchens are often located nearby the main kitchen but ideally out of sight to keep the clean appearance homeowners want.

The most common places you’ll find second kitchens are in new build luxury homes or luxury homes undergoing extensive renovations. That’s because many existing homes don’t have the space designed for a second kitchen. But with a renovation, you can create the space just how you want it.

So how can you use a second kitchen? Here’s a look at some of the functions these spaces can offer.