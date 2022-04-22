5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day 2022

It’s been over 50 years of celebrating Earth Day.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet.”

Here are five places to celebrate Earth Day with the whole family.

1. Lock Down Your Load

Friday, April 22, 10 am-noon

Home Depot, 8101 Moores Lane, Brentwood

Celebrate Earth Day with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, and Keep Williamson Beautiful on Friday. The Home Depot is donating free tarps to the public to help limit the escape of loose litter from truck beds. On Earth Day, April 22, The Home Depot will distribute 500 tarps to customers at the store located at 8101 Moores Lane in Brentwood from 10 a.m. to noon.

2. Earth Day Celebration Nashville

Saturday, April 23, 11 am – 6 pm

Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville

Nashville Earth Day 2022 takes place on Saturday, April 23 from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Bandshell Area of Centennial Park. This free family event brings the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet, inspire positive environmental change, and support sustainable small businesses & nonprofits. Nashville Earth Day will feature engaging & educational activities from a variety of exhibitors and vendors, including local growers & makers, nonprofits, sustainable small businesses, and state/metro government agencies. We will have free live music, Kidsville activities, and local food vendors.

3. Earth Day at Harvey Park, Spring Hill

Saturday, April 23, 10 am-noon

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill

Friends of Spring Hill Parks are celebrating Earth Day by hosting an Earth Day Event at Harvey Park. Also, Keep Spring Hill Clean Trash Pick up kicks off Earth Day at the Spring Hill Library from 8:00 – 10:00 AM.

4. Earth Day on the Square, Murfreesboro

Saturday, April 23, 10 – noon

Historic Downtown Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro

You can experience local and organic products, live music, and more. There will also be a kids zone with games and activities for all ages. Be the one of the first 500 to receive your free redbud seedling tree to plant.

5. Celebrate Earth Day at Adventure Science Center, Nashville

Friday – Sunday, April 22 -24

Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville

This weekend, check out Adventure Science Center’s Innovation Incubator (i2) for a collaborative art activity for guests of all ages. From Friday to Sunday, they will guide guests through step-by-step instructions to make your own paper crane. Each time you make one, it will be added to an evolving art piece. The goal is to make 1,000 Paper Cranes by the end of the weekend

According to a Japanese legend, folding 1,000 paper cranes gives you a chance to make one special wish come true. So what is our wish?