5 Vols’ Rally Falls Short at Mississippi State



STARKVILLE, Miss. January 10, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team stormed back from a 15-point deficit, including a 14-point margin with under 17 minutes to go, to thrice tie the score down the stretch Wednesday night at Mississippi State, but could not claim the victory.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) got 26-plus points from both fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht and junior guard Zakai Zeigler in the 77-72 setback at Humphrey Coliseum in the team’s conference road opener.

Up next for Tennessee is a trip to Athens, Ga., where it plays Georgia, live on ESPN2 at noon from Stegeman Coliseum.

Source: UT Sports

