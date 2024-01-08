5 Vols Hand Ole Miss First Loss, 90-64



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team turned in a dominant performance Saturday evening, defeating No. 22/19 Ole Miss, 90-64, at a sold-out, over-capacity Food City Center.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo and junior guard Zakai Zeigler both posted double-doubles in the victory for fifth-ranked Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 SEC) in its SEC opener against one of the final two undefeated Division I teams in the nation.

Aidoo paced all players in both points (24) and rebounds (10), notching his third double-double of the season. The Durham, N.C., native shot 10-of-19 from the field to tie a carer high in makes, plus added two assists with zero turnovers.

Zeigler finished with 17 points to go along with a season- and game-best 10 assists and a season-high five rebounds. He committed only two turnovers in 37 minutes and went 4-of-11 from 3-point range. Fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi totaled 11 points, four assists and just one giveaway, while Mashack scored 10 points and tied a season best with four assists.

Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 22 points, shooting 7-of-8 from the floor, hitting both his 3-point attempts and going 6-of-7 from the line. Junior guard Jaylen Murray had 11 points and a team-leading eight rebounds, all of which were in the first half, while senior guard Allen Flanigan added 10 points.

Full Story: UT Sports

