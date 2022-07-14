5 Upcoming Shows at TPAC

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is located in downtown Nashville and is dedicated to provide and support the presentation of the performing and cultural arts.

Founded in 1980, TPAC® serves several hundred thousand audience members each year. Performances include the HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Here are five upcoming shows at TPAC.