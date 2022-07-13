5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.

Here are five upcoming shows.