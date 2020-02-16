From stately stonework to modern marble, fireplaces have long been focal points in homes. Today’s designs offer a wide variety of looks, functionalities, and features. Carpet One shows us these five fireplace designs each deliver unique beauty but a consistent sense of character and comfort.
1Elevated Comfort
With a striking marble face and overstated clean-lined mantle, this fireplace is merely modern by itself. However, designer Dvira Ovadia softens its presence by pairing statuesque white beauty with softer surrounding elements
photo from Carpet On
2Focal Feature
Interior designer Cynthia Soda was the creative mind behind this showstopping, three-sided fireplace. The homeowners can appreciate the marble-clad centerpiece from the foyer, kitchen, living room, and dining area.
3Supporting Role
Designer Dvira Ovadia kept this fireplace modest, allowing beautiful millwork to take center stage. Built-ins not only offer functional value but act as blank slates where you can display your personal and ever-changing style.
4Two-Sided Take
Whether you’re tucked into bed, curled up with a good novel, or soaking in the clawfoot tub, this two-sided fireplace will provide warmth and a comforting glow. Positioned between the master bedroom and ensuite, we can’t think of two better rooms for staying warm and cozy.
5Sleek Simplicity
The organic striations and seamless blend of warm and cool tones within this fireplace’s stonework create a look that is regal yet understated. Paired with complementary millwork, this living space design by Sara Bederman welcomes guests with open arms.
——————————————————————————————————
This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.
