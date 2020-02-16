5 Sleek Simplicity

The organic striations and seamless blend of warm and cool tones within this fireplace’s stonework create a look that is regal yet understated. Paired with complementary millwork, this living space design by Sara Bederman welcomes guests with open arms.

