5 Tips on Choosing The Perfect Wine

Wine is delicious. It can also feel like a venture into foreign land selecting the perfect wine for your next special occasion or dinner. It’s tough to work through the different regions, grapes, and flavors to discover your ideal experience. We believe it shouldn’t be difficult to find the right wine, so we’ve prepared this guide to help you choose a delicious vintage for your next event.

Here are our 5 tips to help you choose the perfect wine.

Choose Straightforward Pairings

Pairing is an interesting and polarizing topic for most. There are two primary schools of thought when it comes to wine and food pairings. You’re either complementary with your wine and food or contrasting. Neither is wrong and you’ll find plenty of options for both. If working the complementary route, be sure to keep light with light and rich with rich. Fish and chicken pair very well with crisp white wines. Red meats, oysters, and cheeses pair well with red wines. There is tremendous variety when pairing.

Contrasting pairings are interesting. Think of the fruit flavors of each wine and how they’d work with warmer flavors. Many favorite foods out there play on this concept, such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Either way, there are tons of options to keep you entertained for many meals to come.

If You Enjoy Strawberries

Try a Pinot Noir. They’re light and produced with red grapes. The typical Pinot Noir has fruity flavors and aromas such as cherries, raspberries, and strawberries. They’re herby, earthy, and delicious.

You might also enjoy a Gamay Noir. A little more tart, but still light and full of the aromas that make the Pinot Noir delicious.

If You Like Black Coffee or Cold Brew

Consider a wine with bolder flavors that has a medium body. The Argentinian Malbec is a great example of the type of wine a black coffee drinker would enjoy. If you prefer a subdued, acidic coffee such as a blonde roast, the pinot noir is a perfect companion for you as well.

If You Like Citrus Flavors

You’ll enjoy the tropical flavors of the Chardonnay. Known for its orange, pineapple, and grapefruit flavors, this white wine is favorite when paired with chicken or fish. As with any wine, it’s important to pay attention to the origin of your vintage of interest, as each origin produces unique flavors.

Ask for a Second Label Wine

This is a bit of a wine hack, but we wager you’ll be surprised at the gems you’ll discover if you ask your favorite wine store for second-label opportunities. A second-label wine is one produced with leftover grapes from premier vineyards. Many of these top-shelf and exclusive producers savor scarcity and produce a limited run of their first-label wines. The rest of these grapes are sold or used for cheaper wines.

Doesn’t hurt to ask!

Selecting the perfect wine for your next outing doesn’t have to be complicated, difficult, or an involved process. With these tips, you’re well on your way to impressing your guests, or partner on your next date!

