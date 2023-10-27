5 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time at PumpkinFest 2023

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. PumpkinFest takes place on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 from 10 am until 6 pm.
Here’s what you need to know.
1It’s Free
The free festival is brought to you by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. With more than 112,000 people in attendance in 2022, the festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of festive fun for people of all ages!
2There’s Lots of Entertainment
The festival begins at 10 am and continues until 6 pm. You’ll find several local acts taking to the stage and don’t miss the costume contests.
3Where to Park
Parking can be a challenge when heading downtown. Franklin Transit is offering rides to and from the festival. Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road) and Church of the City (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival). There is limited parking in downtown.
4Haunted Tour of Old, Old Jail
Just a short walk from Main Street at 112 Bridge Street, visit the Old, Old Jail for a free tour. After the tour, enjoy the photo opp of getting your mugshot taken. Tours are from 11 am until 4 pm.
5Kids Zone
Before you head to the Kids Zone, take your little ones trick or treating down Main Street with the downtown merchants. Afterward, kids can enjoy various activities from bounce houses to games, and more.