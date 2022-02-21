5 Things to Know About TV Series ‘1883’

The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”.
Here are some things you might not know about the series.
1How accurate is the story of “1883”?
While the struggles seem very real, “1883” is a completely fictional story created by Taylor Sheridan. However, the set and costume designers have worked hard to make it line up with the time period. Yahoo reports Tom Hanks’ character (episode 2) General George Meade was a real-life Army officer in the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War.
2It’s a First for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
In “1883”, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play husband and wife on the show portraying James and Margaret Dutton. While the two have had parts in other series and films, this is the first time they’ve acted together in a project.
3Where is “1883” Filmed?
A Dallas local news station shared Fort Worth was the filming location for 1883. On the West Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards, you might recognize the saloon which is actually called Hooker’s Grill. There were also a few scenes filmed at the 6666 ranch as well as parts of Texas.
4“1883” Broke Premiere Records
“1883” had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015, reports Variety. It also broke ground as Paramount Plus’ most-watched original series premiere ever following its debut.
5Will there be a Second Season?
Paramount+ announced on Feb. 15 they have ordered more episodes but fails to say it’s a second season. Paramount + did announce 1932, another prequel to Yellowstone following the Duttons during the time of Western expansion, prohibition, and the depression.