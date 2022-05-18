5 Things to Know About the Franklin Rodeo

5 Here’s What Not to Bring to the Rodeo

When headed out to the Rodeo leave these things at home- strollers, large diaper bags, coolers, lawn chairs, large cameras, backpacks, or large purses. There will be stroller parking at the entrance.

Tickets are on sale now for the event. You can purchase reserved seats, standing room only or a VIP experience. In addition, you can add-on the Cantina experience, a 21 and over lounge serving Jack Daniels cocktails, wine and beer with live music.

Buy tickets here.