5 Things to Know About the 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning this weekend beginning on Friday until Sunday, August 4-6, in downtown Nashville. The temporary racetrack is 2.17 miles, it will be 2 hours of race time, 553 yards of bridge as racers will cross the Korean War Veterans Bridge downtown and go by Nissan Stadium.
If you are considering going to the race there are still tickets available here. Before you go, here are five things to know.
1There will be Street Closures Downtown
- Davidson St. will be closed from S 2nd St. to Victory Ave. from August 2nd to August 9th.
- Hermitage Ave. will be closed from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Lea Ave. from August 3rd to August 7th.
- Interstate Dr. will be closed from Woodland St. to Shelby Ave. from July 30th to August 9th.
- Korean Veterans Blvd. will be closed from 1st Ave. S to S 4th St. from August 3rd to August 7th.
- Korean Veterans Blvd. will be closed from 2nd Ave. S to 1st Ave. S on August 3rd.
- Peabody St. will be closed from Hermitage Ave. to 2nd Ave. S from August 3rd to August 7th.
- Russell St. will be closed from Titans Way to Interstate Dr. from July 30th to August 9th.
- Rutledge St. will be closed from Peabody St. to 102 Aly from August 3rd to August 7th.
- S 1st St. will be closed from Woodland St. to Russell St. from July 30th to August 9th.
- S 2nd St will be closed from Russell St. to Crutcher St. from July 30th to August 7th.
- S 2nd St. will be closed from Russell St. to Woodland St. from July 30th to August 7th.
- S 3rd St. will be closed from Sylvan St to Crutcher St. from August 2nd to August 7th.
- Sylvan St. will be closed from S 2nd St. to S 3rd St. from August 2nd to August 7th.
- Titans Way will be closed from Victory Ave to Russel St. from July 30th to August 9th.
- Victory Ave will be closed from S 2nd St to Titans Way from July 30th to August 9th.
2It’s a Cashless Event
The event is cashless. Accepted forms of payments will be debit cards, credit cards, gift cards, apple pay, and google pay. Fans will be able to purchase gift cards in exchange for cash at section 124.
3No Parking at Nissan Stadium
There will be no parking at Nissan Stadium this weekend. Ticket holders are encouraged to park downtown and walk over to the event. There will be shuttles offered from various locations during the event. See the schedule above.
4Musical Guests
The Grand Prix is an all-inclusive event where you can watch the race and enjoy live music afterward. This year’s lineup includes Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw, Flo Rida, Jay DeMarcus, Tim Dugger and more.
Friday – Freedom Friday Tribute Concert featuring Rock Legend Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw & More (Zyn Main Stage).
Saturday -DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)
7:05 p.m. – Flo Rida (Zyn Main Stage).
Sunday – Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage).
5What to Bring
The event has a clear bag policy. Clear bags are permitted no longer than 12x6x12 or a wallet no larger than 4.5×6.5. Other items allowed are umbrellas, cameras (no long or detachable lenses), soft empty water bottles, and collapsible strollers.