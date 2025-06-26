5 Things to Know About Tecovas

In anticipation of the Tecovas store opening in downtown Franklin, 306 Public Square, on Friday, June 27th, here are a few things to know about Tecovas.

The first pair of boots was sold out of an SUV

Tecovas was founded a decade ago in 2015 by Paul Hedrick. The Texas-native set out to create a Western brand that would “take the magic of the West and serve it up through a modern, customer-first lens,” states the website. After creating a few designs, he sold the first few pairs out of the back of his SUV at a farmers market.

Quality is Part of the Brand’s Identity

If you have ever owned a pair of Tecovas, you know they are known for having that broken-in feeling. Many customers have reviewed the brand, saying that on their first day in their boots, they walked for miles without an issue. They will work with you in the store to find the right boot. In regards to the construction, the website shares, “Our boots are constructed using traditional western methods, including ¾ Goodyear welt construction, hand-hammered lemonwood pegs, hand-laid decorative cording, and hand-stitched quarters. Our sole is comprised of a 100% leather outsole, a corkbed filling that molds to your feet over time, a traditional leather midsole, an EVA strip for comfort, and bovine glove leather lining to top it off. The entire interior of the boot is lined in supple bovine leather lining, and we construct our shaft ‘inside out’ to hide the seams – so there is no uncomfortable seams inside any of our boots!”

Tecovas Partnered With Country Artist Thomas Rhett

Tecovas has partnered with several locals in the area. Tecovas created a collection with Thomas Rhett, supporting Opry NextStage. This program features new and up-and-coming country artists, as well as Ranger Station, a local candle company that created a signature scent for Tecovas called “Go West,” which is available in stores.

Tecovas Carries More than Boots

If you have never shopped at Tecovas, their main item in the store is boots for both men and women. But, the store also carries a small selection of clothing items, hats, and leather goods from wallets, belts and bags.

Shopping at the Store is an Experience

As you walk in the store, you instantly smell the leather, see the comfortable couches and chairs and are always welcomed a cold drink as you shop. Other offerings you can find in the store, stamping of your new boots, branding, stretching to ensure the perfect fit. When purchasing your hat, they offer brim trimming, hat shaping, and cleaning. And if your boots need a refresh, they offer a restoration service. The local stores often will host events, check the event page here for the latest offering in our area.

