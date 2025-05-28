5 Things to Know About Jamey Johnson

The Alabama native and country music artist Jamey Johnson has been referred to as “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. From songwriting to performing, he is captivating on stage and an incredible storyteller. Here are six interesting things to know about Jamey Johnson.

1. Member of the Grand Ole Opry

In 2022, Johnson was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry after performing on the longtime show for 17 years. When inducted, Johnson shared, “I’ve been talking about this moment since I was a kid. I ain’t a kid anymore. You can tell by the grey in the beard. I prayed for it every day and hoped it would come.”

2. Jamey Johnson Debuted in 2006

The Johnson who debuted in 2006 was clean-cut, after serving in the Marines. He served eight years in the Marines Reserve as a mortar man. His first hit song was “The Dollar” making it to the top 20. It wasn’t until 2012 that Johnson began to grow out his hair and beard for his current signature look.

3. Johnson Has Won Song of the Year Awards

He is one of only a few country artists in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs.

4. He’s Written Some Popular Songs for Other Artists

Johnson is a songwriter with popular hits like George Strait’s “Give it Away” written by Johnson and Buddy Cannon. “It’s All Going to Pot” by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard was written by Johnson and was released in 2015. Johnson has two songs performed by Trace Adkins- “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Ladies Love Cowboys.”

5. His Guitar Has a Special Name

Johnson affectionately named his guitar “Ole Maple.” His Epiphone EJ-200 was purchased in Montgomery, Alabama in 1995. It is covered in signatures from famous people including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, John Anderson, Don Henley, Bob Seger, Randy Travis, and more.

