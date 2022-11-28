5 Things to Know About Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2 at 6 pm.
5 things to know about the tree lighting event
- Visit the guy in the red suit on the square. Santa will be on-hand to take free photos beginning at 6 pm.
- Expect to be entertained by the Freedom Intermediate school choir along with Matthew West and Jordana Bryant. New this year, Shine Your Light Singers From the Ray of Light Foundation will perform on Main Street before and after the tree lighting.
- According to the City of Franklin, parking will be available at Pinkerton Park and Bicentennial Park for the event. Expect street closures at Main street all the way to 5th Ave to accommodate the crowds.
- City of Franklin Christmas tree is 40 feet tall; it was a gift to the City through a public/private partnership with Franklin Tomorrow, Harpeth True Value, Grange Insurance, and Full Service Insurance.
- The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Franklin Noon Rotary will hand out free refreshments from the City of Franklin.