5 Things to Know About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is looking to expand in Franklin and Spring Hill. While we wait for the breakfast to lunch spot to open, here are five things you should know.
1The first location in Tennessee opened in Johnson City
Eggs Up just opened on March 15th in Johnson City, their first location in Tennessee. And now they are looking to add more locations eyeing Franklin and Spring Hill.
2Eggs Up Grill opened in 1997
In 1997, founder Chris Skodras opened the original Eggs Up Grill in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The restaurant quickly became known as the home of great-tasting food.
3Each location has an egg counter
When you visit a location of Eggs Up, there is a sign called an “Egg Counter” which tells you how many eggs have been served at that location. In Johnson City, their counter is already at 10, 278 after opening on March 15th.
4Eggs Up Grill ranked as #1 restaurant
Recently ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, Eggs Up shared on its website they have been experiencing record growth with over half of its restaurants having annual sales exceeding $1 million in 2021.
5Keep an eye out for the seasonal menu items
The menu has classic items of omelets, a classic breakfast of eggs and bacon, and pancakes but the seasonal menu items are ones to watch. They recently featured banana pudding french toast, key lime pie pancakes, and sparkling rose mimosa.