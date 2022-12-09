5 Things to Know About Dickens of a Christmas 2022

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will welcome the community to the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas as it returns to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Here are five things to know about the Victoria Holiday-themed event.

1. Don’t Miss the Loads of activities. Vintage craft demonstrations, 150 arts and craft vendors, Food trucks and street food vendors, Victorian characters strolling downtown, Photo opportunities, a Kids’ zone, and a whisky lounge.

2. There will be lots of music. Live entertainment on the Main Stage, 4th Avenue North Stage, and 3rd Avenue South, and Roaming carolers.

3. Restrooms are Located throughout the festival. Here are the locations for restrooms.

Inside Visitor Center (4th Ave North)

Inside City Hall (3rd Ave South and Public Square, behind Stage)

Inside 4th Ave Church of Christ

Restroom Trailer (3rd Ave South, next to City Hall)

Portable Restrooms (4th Ave S next to parking garage, 3rd Ave N, 2nd Ave/Main at Landmark Bank)

4. Best part-there is no charge to attend. Dickens of a Christmas is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Some attractions will involve a small fee.

5. Where to Park

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning and 11:00 am on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).

Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).

Handicap Accessible Parking

Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.

Limited Downtown Parking