5 Things to Know About Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee.
There are 16 acres of vineyards, tasting rooms, shaded picnic areas, and a country music connection, making it a spot not to miss and a place for the whole family.
Here are five things to know about Arrington Vineyards.
1Arrington Vineyards has a Country Music Connection
Founded in 2007, the vineyard began as a 25-acre hog farm purchased by a fellow wine enthusiast, Kip Summers. The dream expanded when country music star Kix Brooks bought the adjacent cattle farm in 2004, laying the groundwork for Arrington Vineyards. In 2008, John Russell joined the partnership. This trio of individuals has transformed a simple idea into “Nashville’s Wine Country.”
2The Wine is Award-Winning
Arrington has been producing top-notch wines since its inception. Their 2004 Syrah won “Best of Show” at the 2007 Wines of the South Wine Competition, just months after the vineyard officially opened. They have also received awards for their wines at the 13th annual New York International Wine Competition and the 2023 Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition, taking several accolades, including Tennessee Winery of the Year.
3The Vineyard has Continued to Grow Over the Years
What started as a small vineyard has grown into a 95-acre property featuring multiple venues. The original farmhouse became “The Lodge,” serving as the first tasting room. In 2012, they acquired another adjacent farm, remodeling its buildings for private events. The “Grand Barn” now serves as an additional retail shop and music venue, while the “Vineyard House” hosts exclusive tasting experiences. Most recently, in 2020, they transformed their outdoor Pavilion into their primary retail store.
4Wine Country Experience in Tennessee
Arrington Vineyards has successfully created its version of wine country in the heart of Tennessee. From April through November, the property comes alive with families and friends enjoying picnics paired with Arrington’s wines. You can enjoy various experiences, from casual tastings to “Elevated Experiences” – reservation-only seated wine tastings. They now offer “Frosés” (frozen rosé drinks) in the warmer months.
5Music Plays a Part at Arrington Vineyards
Arrington Vineyards has seamlessly blended music into its wine country experience. The “Grand Barn” serves as a music venue every weekend from April through October, allowing visitors to enjoy live performances while sipping on their favorite Arrington vintage. It also has a spot on the Tennessee Music Pathways with a landmark on the property honoring co-founder and country artist, Kix Brooks.
Arrington Vineyards is located at 6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN 37014. Learn more at arringtonvineyards.com.
