5 Things to Do on Mother’s Day

Donna Vissman
If you are looking for an outing with Mom this weekend, here are some things to do.

1Cheekwood

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood

1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

This May, visitors to Cheekwood will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of nature through contemporary, colorful displays made of over 800,000 LEGO® pieces. Presenting a playful spin on traditional sculptural art, this exhibition is an accessible experience for all ages designed to inspire visitors to create something wonderful themselves.⁠ Luckily, mom won’t have to pick any loose pieces up or step on one left out, it’s a great way to spend the afternoon.

Reserve your ticket here. 

2Spring on the Farm at Gentry’s Farm 

Gentry Farm
photo from Gentry Farm

1974 New Highway 96, Franklin

For the first time ever, Gentry’s Farm is open this Spring. You can enjoy activities on the farm like a hayride, pet the animals, and purchase items made on the farm.

Reserve your ticket here. 

35th & Broadway 

Fifth + Broadway
photo by Donna Vissman

Corner of 5th and Broadway, Nashville

This new development on Broadway is an outdoor experience in the heart of downtown Nashville. Try one of the many restaurants like Slim & Husky, have a macaroon for dessert, then buy Mom a new Nash shirt ending your excursion with a photo in front of the mural to remember your special time together.

4Mother’s Day Celebration at Arrington Vineyards

arrington vineyards

6211 Patton Road, Arrington

Spend the afternoon outdoors at Arrington Vineyards, you can enjoy jazz at the Pavilion, Bluegrass at the barn, and try out the selections from Gyspy Crepe Company, Il Formo Pizza, and Simple Life.

5Third Coast Clay 

Third Coast Clay
photo from Third Coast Clay

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Make your reservation to paint pottery at Third Coast Clay inside The Factory at Franklin. While you are visiting The Factory, treat mom to tacos at Mojo’s Tacos then grab a sweet treat at Jeni’s ice cream.

Call 615-599-2200 to make a reservation.

Donna Vissman
