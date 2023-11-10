5 Things to Consider When Choosing Your Realtor

Choosing the right partner in your real estate journey is essential to ensure a smooth, satisfactory result. The real estate market can be overwhelming with competitive showings and tricky negotiations. Ease your mind and instill confidence by choosing a Realtor you can trust to guide you on your home buying or selling journey.

With the help of our qualified Real Estate Agent, Dana Wright, we’ve compiled a list of the five most important considerations when choosing your potential Realtor. With this handy reference, you’ll be well prepared to start your real estate journey on the right foot!

1. Know their area of expertise.

Every realtor has different areas of knowledge and places where they excel. Start a conversation with your potential realtor to understand what they feel they are best at and make sure it lines up with your expectations.

Dana agrees, “One of the greatest benefits of working with a qualified real estate agent is having access to their expertise and knowledge. An experienced agent can help you identify potential issues that may arise during the process, such as zoning restrictions or building codes. They can also provide advice on issues like financing options and market trends.”

2. Establish good communication.

When interviewing potential candidates for your Realtor, make sure you establish a good connection with your choice. Maintaining communication with your Realtor throughout the homebuying or selling process is essential to a satisfactory outcome.

Dana says building relationships with her clients is crucial “to truly understand your client’s wants and needs. The more you get to know someone, the better you can serve them with confidence and trust.”

3. Understand their level of experience.

Verify your agent’s license and make sure they have the level of experience you are looking for in a Realtor. If you need more guidance, a more experienced agent will provide you with additional confidence throughout the process of buying or selling a home.

As a certified Realtor for more than 13 years, Dana has extensive experience working with a variety of clients, including first-time home buyers, entry-level buyers, and even investors looking for properties to expand their portfolios.

An experienced realtor “can help you negotiate a better deal by understanding the local market and making sure you get the best possible price for your property. Working with a qualified real estate agent can be a great way to ensure that your home purchase goes as smoothly as possible.”

4. Ask for guidance.

Every client has their own comfort level with home buying and selling. Consider where you feel confident and which areas of the process you will require more guidance. Discuss these potential downfalls in advance with your Realtor for the smoothest process in your real estate journey.

Dana typically finds most clients need guidance at the beginning of the home buying process, “finding a lender, creating a realistic budget, initiating credit repair or building if need be.”

5. Choose someone passionate about real estate!

Buying or selling a home can be incredibly exciting, but it’s also an overwhelming process. It’s important to choose a partner in your real estate journey who is passionate about working with you and will put in effort to find the perfect home or buyer for you!

Dana Wright loves working in real estate and is dedicated to helping her clients. As Dana says, “I love to serve people and everyone needs a place to call home.” Find the “wright” home when you work with someone as excited about your journey as Dana.

Dana Wright and Wright Family Home Builders

As part of the Wright Family Home Builders team, Dana Wright is an experienced, dedicated Realtor with a wealth of experience in home building, buying and selling real estate, and the investor market. If you’re looking for a Real Estate Agent who can do it all, Dana is ready to guide you through buying or selling your home.

Get more information about Dana and Wright Family Home Builders today by calling 615-218-2472!