5 Things We Love About Trader Joe’s

To the delight of many Williamson County residents, the first Williamson County Trader Joe’s opened in Franklin at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in August 2021.
Here are five things we love about Trader Joe’s.
1Samples
Try before you buy it. Trader Joe’s is known to offer sample trays, although the availability of samples has changed due to COVID-19. However, Trader Joe’s allows customers to try items even if they are not on a sample tray. Just ask a store employee.
2Hand Drawn Signs
All of the signage in the store is hand-drawn by an employee. And lots of the signs have clever sayings making the shopping trip more entertaining.
3Wine Selection
Trader Joe’s is known for its two-buck-chuck but they also have a wide selection of wines at a reasonable price, most under ten dollars. And unlike most grocery stores, if you need help with a selection, they will help you find a wine that suits you.
4There’s No PA System
Instead of a PA system, they have a bell system. One bell lets the Crew know when to open another register. Two bells mean there are additional questions that need to be answered at the checkout. Three bells call over a manager-type person.
5Buy it While You Can
Trader Joe’s stores are much smaller than a typical grocery store. For comparison, an average TJ’s has 4,000 products compared to an average store with 40,000 products. Due to limited space, they will only carry items seasonally and rotate their selections based on shelf space so it’s like a new store when you visit.