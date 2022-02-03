5 Things to Know About Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is rumored to have purchased land in Franklin to build a home. And while we don’t know much, it’s fun to speculate if he will be living here or even possibly playing for the Titans.
Here are five interesting facts about Rodgers.
1Rodgers Almost Quit Football to Study Law
Rodgers didn’t receive a single scholarship offer from a Division I football program out of high school despite breaking every school record at his California high school, reports stadiumtalk.com.
In a 2011 interview with ESPN, Rodgers said (at that time) he seriously considered quitting football to study for law school.
2Rodgers has a Record Label
Being in Music City would make sense since the quarterback loves music so much that he created his own record label called Suspended Sunrise Recordings. Rodgers has also been known to take to the stage in open mic night in Green Bay, reports ESPN.
3Did You See Rodgers on Game of Thrones?
Yes, Rodgers made an appearance on the last season of Game of Thrones in “The Bells” episode. And if you blinked you might have missed him, it’s mostly of the back of his head. Stating on Instagram, “It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones”.
That season also saw Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran make an appearance as extras.
4Rodgers Was a Celebrity Host on Jeopardy
Rodgers hosted Jeopardy in April 2021 for two weeks hoping to get the job permanently. “It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job,” he told The Ringer. “That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”
He also was a contestant with opponents Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary and astronaut Mark Kelley where he won $50,000 for his charity – Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.
5Rodgers Trains in Unusual Ways
His trainer, Angelo Poli, is constantly using new techniques for training. One includes taping potato chips to Rodger’s heels so he literally has to stay on his toes during training, reports Factsking.com.