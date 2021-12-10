5 Things to Know About the 2021 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade takes place this Sunday, December 12 (the parade was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to weather concerns). If you’ve never attended this popular parade, we’ve put together a list of five things you need to know.

Plan Ahead. There’s only one road into Leiper’s Fork so leave early to allow time for traffic. You may want to leave in the morning and enjoy the shops, grab some coffee and save your spot because it can take some time to get to the Fork. There’s a large field with ample parking and you will be directed on where to park. You Can Take Home a New Family Member. The parade is asking spectators and participants to donate to the Williamson County Animal Center. There will be dogs walking in the parade available for adoption. Expect the Unexpected. This self-titled “Almost World Famous” parade has an array of local bands, floats, horses, cars, and some things you just have to see in person. It’s fun, wacky, and will put you in the holiday spirit. Grand Marshal is Chris Janson. The country artist who surprised everyone in 2019 with free rods and reels for kids is back as the grand marshal. And yes, he will be giving out fishing poles this year as well. There will be Snow. When the big guy in red (aka Santa) arrives, which is always at the end of the parade, there will be snow. Get ready, it’s a highlight of the parade. Then you can brag to your friends that you saw snowflakes on Sunday.

The parade starts promptly at 2 p on Sunday, Dec 12. See the parade route below.