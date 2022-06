1) Every FPD Officer receives continuous training regarding Active Threat response. This training is a high priority.

2) FPD policy & procedure requires Officers to immediately respond, intervene, and stop the threat to injury or loss of life—time is of the essence.

3) FPD Officers carry equipment they need to breach locked/barricaded doors.

4) The FPD offers Stay Safe active shooter classes to the public throughout the year.

5) The FPD provides security assessments to businesses or churches.

