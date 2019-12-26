5 Things to Do with the Family After Christmas

After the festivities, if you are looking for things to do with the family, look no further. We’ve created a list of activities where you can get outdoors, enjoy some Christmas spirit, and see a holiday classic movie.
1Opryland Hotel & Resort
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Opryland Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland during the Holiday season. Tour the hotel for free and see the over 2 million twinkling lights across the property. Other activities to enjoy while visiting the property include the ICE exhibit featuring A Christmas Story, Christmas, Arctic Plunge Snow Tubing and Ice Skating, a horse carriage ride around the property and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical. New this year- “Chill and Thrill” package which includes admission to Soundwaves, ICE exhibit, and the musical.
2 Take a Tour of Area Christmas Lights
There are lots of lights displays to see in Williamson County and the Nashville area. From the Festival of Lights to some incredibly talented home displays, we are certain you will be wowed.
3 SOAR Adventure
3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
Looking to burn some energy? SOAR is the perfect place to get outside with the family and test your skills on the ropes course. SOAR Adventure has over 110 climbing elements, perfect for the youngest in the family to the most advanced climber. You can also try out the miniature golf during your visit. Located at 3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, SOAR Adventure will be open every Saturday and Sunday in December from 10 a – 6 p.
4Enjoy Tennessee State Parks
Multiple Locations
Make plans to join the outdoors at one of the Tennessee State Parks.
Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of hikes and interpretive programs for all ages. These events are free to attend. All Tennessee State Parks will be open this holiday season.
5 Holiday Movie Marathon at Franklin Theatre
419 Main Street, Franklin
If you missed your favorite holiday movie, chances are you will find it at The Franklin Theatre. See the Franklin Theatre movies here.
Bring the family to watch the classsics and enjoy the best popcorn around. After the movie, head down Main Street for a chocolate treat at Kilwin’s or see the large Christmas tree in Public Square.