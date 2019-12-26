5 Things to Do with the Family After Christmas

1 Opryland Hotel & Resort

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Opryland Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland during the Holiday season. Tour the hotel for free and see the over 2 million twinkling lights across the property. Other activities to enjoy while visiting the property include the ICE exhibit featuring A Christmas Story, Christmas, Arctic Plunge Snow Tubing and Ice Skating, a horse carriage ride around the property and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical. New this year- “Chill and Thrill” package which includes admission to Soundwaves, ICE exhibit, and the musical.

