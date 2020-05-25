5 Songs for Memorial Day

2. Wes Cook Band- “I Stand for the Flag”

“I Stand for the Flag” was created when fiddle player/background vocalist for the Wes Cook Band wanted to write a song about the flag from a nonpolitical way.

The song caught the ears of NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis and Ryan’s team began to brainstorm about how to work together and this idea was formed.

“I Stand For The Flag” served as inspiration for a design to be featured on the #99 car for two races in 2019.