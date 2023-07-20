5 Rooftop Bars to Visit Before the Ed Sheeran Concert at Nissan

Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 22 with special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

If you looking to head down early, here are a few rooftops to visit ahead of the show.

1Harriett’s Rooftop

710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Harriett’s Rooftop Bar is located at the 1 Hotel. It gives a unique view of downtown Nashville. Find a selection of small bites rock shrimp, lobster hush puppies, and more. Hours on Saturday will be 2 pm until 2 am.

2Acme Feed and Seed

101 Broadway, Nashville

From the made-from-scratch family recipes to the local craft beer selection, regionally sourced retail items in the Acme Farm Store, a constant stream of artists that appear on Acme Radio Live and our stage, or the curated country music artifacts, it’s a place to be in Nashville. Hours for Saturday will be 11 am – 2 am.

3Rare Bird

200 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Rare Bird located at Noelle Hotel is the perfect place to celebrate a hard day’s work or put the finishing touches on a long day of play, accompanied by delicious cocktails and mouth-watering bites. Hours for the rooftop on Saturday will be noon until midnight. Find a selection of small bites and options for a burger or chicken sliders.

4Riviere

100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Located at the Four Seasons Nashville, Riviere just recently opened. The al fresco French Riviera-inspired restaurant, located on the hotel’s seventh-floor pool deck,  offers incredible views of the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville. The rooftop is open 11 am – 10 pm on Saturday. 

5Thistle & Rye

1620 West End Avenue, Nashville

Atop the Conrad Hotel, Thistle & Rye features globally inspired small plates and inventive cocktails in a space where guests can enjoy live music, an indoor-outdoor bar, large patio and windows overlooking bustling downtown Nashville. Hours for Saturday are 4 pm until 1 am.

