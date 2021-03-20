5 Reasons to Have Wedding Pie

Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials! There is a lot that goes into planning a wedding, no matter the size, the venue or the vibe. And when you and your guests arrive at the reception, whether it’s a full meal or hors d’oeuvres, the theme and centerpiece is the dessert. Wedding dessert is usually cake, beautifully decorated (albeit only until it’s sliced into) to reflect the personality of the bride, groom and wedding.

But what if you didn’t have a wedding cake? Or what if your dessert table was more than just a single flavor of cake? Surprise and delight your guests with wedding pie!

1) Variety is the Spice of Life

It’s so hard to decide on just one flavor profile, especially for something as memorable as the wedding dessert. So why settle on one cake flavor? With pie, you can choose a couple of favorites or a table full of flavor and variety. Every guest is sure to find something they’ll love.

2) Economics

Weddings and their accompanying receptions can be notoriously expensive. You could be spending an average of $6 per slice on a single flavor of cake that may not be everyone’s favorite, could be dry, excessively rich (which means the guests leave half the slice or more on their plate!). You could end up with too much leftover cake or not have enough to feed all your guests.

At Papa C Pies, there is no additional charge for wedding pies. They cost the same as the flavorful, consistent and scrumptious pies you know and love. Serving pie at your wedding could save you half the cost of that single-taste cake!

3) Fun or Fancy

Pies are so versatile! You can dress the table up or down to suit your theme and décor. Small tarts can hold place cards, you can have pre-sliced pie (for an additional fee) in traditional or mini slices, tier pie to resemble the height of a traditional cake or have pies placed whole around the dessert table or throughout the reception. Whether your wedding is rustic or black tie, pie can fit in just fine.

4) Maintain Traditions

You can also use pie to maintain longstanding wedding traditions, such as parting favors for your guests (tarts make great treats). And if the idea of freezer-burned, year old wedding cake isn’t your ideal way to celebrate your first anniversary, have no fear. Chad “Papa C” Collier sends you a complimentary pie of your choice on your first anniversary. Yum!

5) Because Other Brides Say So

Don’t just take our word for how awesome wedding pies are.

A recent reviewer wrote, “Chad knows me by name…and I live out of state! Chad helped me feel calm in the middle of planning, which was intense considering it was in the middle of COVID, and he made sure to follow up with me several times before our wedding day. We purchased a variety of pies for our wedding so that everyone could find something they’d like. Boy did they not disappoint. Everyone commented on how delicious the pie was. In fact, my uncle hoarded one of the extras for himself.”

Papa C Pies for the Wedding Win

Papa C Pies will work closely with you and your coordinator to ensure the pies are right for your special day. Call 615-414-3435 to place an order or schedule a tasting. We accept orders up to a year in advance or, if you just can’t wait to marry the love of your life, we can do it with a minimum of seven days ordering time.

