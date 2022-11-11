5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Here are five small businesses in the Spring Hill area that offer great selections. Supporting local small businesses ensures the economic success of the community, because they are the foundation of the community where they are located.
1Vintage 615
5075 Main Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee
(615) 241-1128
facebook.com/vintage615studio/
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day
Come shop more than 3100 square feet of trendy women’s clothes, gifts, furniture and home décor at Vintage 615. Located in the Early’s Honey Stand building, this family owned business carries brands like Simply Southern, Pura Vida, Willow Tree, Jill Harper Designs, Myra Bags, Hello Mello, Swan Creek candles. Owner Margaret Ziegler loves her customers and much as she enjoys buying new stuff for the store. And she loves buying stuff!
Santa will be making an appearance at the store on November 19, so bring the kids along to get a photo with the dear old elf!
2Living 615
5270 Main Street
Spring Hill. Tennessee
(615) 392-4770
https://www.living615home.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A sister store to Vintage 615, Living 615 is owned by Margaret Zeigler’s husband, Chris. When Margaret became the owner of Vintage 615, Chris decided it was time to retire from his job as an engineer at General Motors and move on to something new. They opened Living 615 in May 2018. The reception from the community has been great and they even had to move to larger digs. They carry new furniture and home décor under the watchful eye of their store visionary and lead designer, Lisa Thompson.
They want to help their customers create the inspired home of their dreams. “We want to listen and be a source of ideas,” their website states. “We want to inspire through the way we treat people and the atmosphere we provide.”
3Spring Hill Antique Mall
1312 School Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee
(931) 489-0022
http://www.springhillantiquemall.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
If you are on the hunt for something unique, this is the place to come. They have just about anything you can think of. While much of their offerings are vintage and antiques, there are also new items and items crafted by local makers. Each booth is full of one-of-a-kind gift items.
They recently had their Christmas Open House to get the holiday season started. There are beautiful quilts and hand knit blankets, pottery, art, local honey, vinyl, furniture, vintage clothing, handmade children’s clothing and more than a person can take in in one trip. There is something for everyone!
4Carter’s Creek Station
2978 Carter’s Creek Station Road
Columbia, Tennessee
(931) 486-0405
https://www.facebook.com/carterscreekstationantiques/
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
While the store looks like a dilapidated building, it comes highly recommended. Once an old General Store, it is full of antiques and other treasures at very reasonable prices. There is also a second historic building brimming with uncommon finds.
“A friend recommended I seek out this shop on my recent trip to Nashville,” said one reviewer. “It was totally worth the 30-minute drive from my hotel. [The building was] full of antiques and treasure for a steal!! Across the street an old barn was full, too! The owner was very nice and it was just a lovely time! Next trip, I will bring a bigger suitcase.”
5Soulmates and Sawdust
5322 Main Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee
(931) 398-8880
https://www.soulmatesandsawdust.com/
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Owners Pam Jordan and Bill Walsh are makers. After years in the Healthcare industry, they shifted gears and she started painting furniture and making beautiful things, while he began making fine furniture full time, something he’d been doing since he was 15 years old.
“My step-father introduced me to carpentry,” explained Walsh. “I’ve been working with wood ever since. During my 25 years as a Respiratory Therapist, I built furniture out of necessity or as a hobby. When we moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2016, Pam and I decided to take a leap of faith and pursue owning our own business. Now my days are spent in my workshop doing something I love. “
They offer hand crafted items like soap, jewelry, leather goods and original art, as well as paint supplies, and of course furniture making, repurposing, and restoration. Classes to inspire others to do their own creating are also available.