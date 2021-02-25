Black History Month: 5 Places to Explore African American History

5 Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

4580 Rachels Lane, Hermitage

On February 27, join the annual Black History Month Memorial Service in commemoration of those once enslaved at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, Home of the People’s President, and throughout the country from 11 am to 12 pm. Held at The Hermitage Church, the service will feature music and special remarks, followed by a procession to the slavery memorial. One hundred and fifty flowers will be laid, marked with the names of all those known to have been enslaved at The Hermitage. Admission is free.

The Hermitage also offers select stories from the “In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved” tour free with admission. These 15-20 minute stories highlight the lives of the enslaved men and women who lived at The Hermitage during the life of Andrew Jackson and beyond his death in 1845. Guests will learn how vital their lives were to the operation of the plantation, the harsh reality of the enslaved system and how these men and women endured until gaining their freedom. Included with admission and available through the month of February.