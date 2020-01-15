Happy Birthday to the Queen of Country Music – Dolly Parton!
Parton’s birthday is on Sunday, January 19th. In celebration of the famous Tennessean’s birthday, there are events in the area where you can wear your rhinestones, eat a cookie and read a book.
1Draper James
Thursday, January 16, 10 a.m.
2608 12th Avenue South, Nashville
Stop by Reese Witherspoon’s flagship store in Nashville where when you enter the door, you are greeted with a glass of lemonade. On Thursday, the store will donate a book to the Imagination Library for every item sold. It would be the perfect time to buy a “What Would Dolly Do” t-shirt.
2Ruby Sunshine
Sunday, January 19, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
231 Public Square, Franklin
It’s a Dolly Parton Brunch at Ruby Sunshine’s Franklin location. Get ready for some “Tennessee Homesick Blues” as we dance the day away honoring one of the best artists of all time. They won’t be workin’ “9 to 5,” but they will be serving up brunch all day from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
3Graduate Nashville
Saturday, January 18, 10 a.m. – noon
101 20th Avenue North, Nashville
One of the latest hotels to open in Nashville will be honoring Dolly’s birthday and they even have a suite dedicated to the country music icon if you want to make a staycation of the day. Stop by for a book reading with Jennifer Hillen, author of Goodnight Nashville, and a craft with Magpies Nashville. Enjoy sweet treats from Baked on 8th and coffee provided.
4White’s Mercantile
Saturday, January 18, 10:30 a.m.
345 Main Street, Franklin
Bring your children to White’s Mercantile in Franklin at 10:30 a.m. for crafts, snacks and a singalong and book reading of “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Holly Williams. A portion of sales will benefit the Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee.
5Exit/In
Sunday, January 19, 7 p.m.
2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
This event is a tribute to Dolly Parton, celebrated on Dolly’s birthday, hosted by Nashville’s risque country drag performer Marlene Twitty-Fargo. Wear your rhinestones and enjoy Dolly Parton’s hits, as well as deep cuts, performed by a stellar and diverse lineup of talent. Net proceeds will be donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Buy tickets here.