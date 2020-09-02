5 Outdoor Adventure Ideas for Labor Day Weekend

The upcoming holiday weekend is a great time to get outdoors with family and friends. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, check out our suggestions.
1Visit a Tennessee State Park
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone.
2Where to Go Kayaking
Labor Day weekend is a great time to get on the water, and what better way to social distance and enjoy the water than kayaking one of the local rivers.
3Visit a Tennessee Cave
Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family.
4Hike to a Waterfall
Tennessee is a hotbed for rocks and rivers, so it is no wonder that we also have a ton of waterfalls as well. Waterfalls are some of the best natural beauties to behold and enjoy especially if you already love the outdoors.
5Go Glamping
What is glamping? Simply, it’s “glamorous camping.” It’s a way to explore nature while maintaining creature comforts.
Glamping accommodations can range from cabins and tents to unique structures like Airstreams, treehouses and more.
So, if you like the idea of camping – you want to away and enjoy nature – but you don’t like the idea of giving up the comforts of home, then glamping is perfect for you. Glamping is great for a couple’s trip or the whole family.