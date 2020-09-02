5 Outdoor Adventure Ideas for Labor Day Weekend

The upcoming holiday weekend is a great time to get outdoors with family and friends. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, check out our suggestions.

1Visit a Tennessee State Park

Twin Falls at Rock Island State Park.
Twin Falls at Rock Island State Park. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone.

Click here to learn about 7 Tennessee State Parks to visit

2Where to Go Kayaking

kayak at the duck river

Labor Day weekend is a great time to get on the water, and what better way to social distance and enjoy the water than kayaking one of the local rivers.

Click here on information on where to go kayaking

3Visit a Tennessee Cave

Cumberland Caverns

Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves?  A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family.

Check out 10 Tennessee Caves to Visit

4Hike to a Waterfall

bald river falls
Photo: Guide to Tellico Plains Facebook

Tennessee is a hotbed for rocks and rivers, so it is no wonder that we also have a ton of waterfalls as well. Waterfalls are some of the best natural beauties to behold and enjoy especially if you already love the outdoors.

Check out these 5 Tennessee Waterfalls

5Go Glamping

What is glamping? Simply, it’s “glamorous camping.” It’s a way to explore nature while maintaining creature comforts.

Glamping accommodations can range from cabins and tents to unique structures like Airstreams, treehouses and more.

So, if you like the idea of camping – you want to away and enjoy nature – but you don’t like the idea of giving up the comforts of home, then glamping is perfect for you. Glamping is great for a couple’s trip or the whole family.

Here are 5 places to go Glamping

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

