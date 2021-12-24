5 Non-Profits with Critical Needs This Holiday Season

There are many non-profit organizations that can use help this holiday season, but some have very critical needs due to the pandemic and recent disasters. Here are five non-profits that could use help this holiday season, and the items that they need.
1American Red Cross of Tennessee
2201 Charlotte Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee
1-800-RED-CROSS
https://www.redcross.org/local/tennessee/about-us/locations/nashville-area.html
Blood supplies have dipped to historically low levels when needs are great due to the recent tornados. One of the greatest gifts they need is blood or platelets donation. The Nashville Predators and Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by Smile Direct Club will be sponsoring a blood drive from Dec. 27-31 at various locations. They could use all the donations they can get. Those with COVID-19 are not eligible to give. More information on blood donation locations is available here.
2Second Harvest Food Bank
331 Great Circle Road
Nashville, Tennessee
615-329-3491
Website: https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/
Hunger is at an all time high this year. One in eight Middle and West Tennesseans are facing hunger this holiday. While the area is seeing rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many children, seniors, and families struggling to put food on the table. Recent shortages and inflation are not helping. Thanks to a generous $1 million match donation, all donations to Second Harvest now through December 31 will be doubled. To get a donation matched, click here.
3Feed America First
319 Murfreesboro Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
931-993-4715
Website: https://www.feedamericafirst.com/
Like Second Harvest, Feed America First strives “to provide food to those who feed the hungry”. Also like Second Harvest, they provide a reliable source of food supplies to agencies engaged in hunger relief as part of their ministry. The food supplies they seek are donated by manufacturers, distributors, growers, and other charitable organizations, and are distributed at no cost to more than 22 client agencies. They focus on those charities in small towns, poor counties, and rural areas generally underserved by other, larger charities.
4Graceworks
104 Southeast Parkway
Franklin, Tennessee
615-794-9055
Website: https://www.graceworksministries.net/
GraceWorks has been helping local low-income residents with diverse needs – food, clothing, housing support, and financial assistance – for 26 years. The organization was founded by a group of concerned Williamson County citizens and faith leaders who sought to create a comprehensive, collaborative solution to the complex issue of poverty. By pooling church resources with private and public sectors, GraceWorks has been able to offer wraparound services to a large number of individuals and families in need, closing the most recent fiscal year having served 16,823 unduplicated neighbors. This year, many who have never asked for help before have approached Graceworks for aid. Now they need help. Graceworks needs to find a new warehouse home by June 2023.
5Bridges Domestic Violence Center
615-599-5777
Website: https://www.bridgesdvc.org/about/
Domestic Violence has been on the rise due to the pandemic, and it is the number one cause of homicide in Williamson County. As the only domestic violence shelter in the county, Bridges is dedicated to helping victims and survivors find a pathway to safety and independence. They help anyone who has been physically, mentally or sexually abused through education, intervention, and case management. Understanding that leaving an abusive relationship can be complicated, difficult, and sometimes dangerous, they provide emergency shelter, as well as resources to help survivors heal and find self-sufficiency. To donate money or items on their wish list click here.