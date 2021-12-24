5 Non-Profits with Critical Needs This Holiday Season

5 Bridges Domestic Violence Center

615-599-5777

Website: https://www.bridgesdvc.org/about/

Domestic Violence has been on the rise due to the pandemic, and it is the number one cause of homicide in Williamson County. As the only domestic violence shelter in the county, Bridges is dedicated to helping victims and survivors find a pathway to safety and independence. They help anyone who has been physically, mentally or sexually abused through education, intervention, and case management. Understanding that leaving an abusive relationship can be complicated, difficult, and sometimes dangerous, they provide emergency shelter, as well as resources to help survivors heal and find self-sufficiency. To donate money or items on their wish list click here.