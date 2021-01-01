5 New Places to Workout That Opened in 2020

If fitness is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, here are some new fitness studios that opened this year that you might be interested in trying.
1Eat the Frog Fitness
205 Franklin Road, Franklin
615-431-3764
Located in the Hill Center Brentwood, a new concept brought to the area by owners Lee and Beth Ann Stromatt.
Read more here.
2Free Flow Yoga
6041 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin
615-219-9306
A new locally-owned yoga studio opened in Berry Farms offering a wide variety of classes from teen yoga, family yoga, and a host of other classes.
Read more here.
3Row House Cool Springs
1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin
615-716-1174
This new full-body workout focuses on rowing. Located on Liberty Pike, you can grab a juice from Juice Bar when you finish your class.
Read more here.
4CycleBar Maryland Farms
205 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-727-7797
CycleBar opened a new location in the Hill Center in Brentwood, its second in Williamson County. These high energy classes make you forget your burning calories and getting a workout in.
Read more here.
5F 45 Training Franklin
995 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
This functional workout is just 45 minutes. It’s one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises which is backed by Mark Wahlberg.
Read more here.