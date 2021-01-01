5 New Places to Workout That Opened in 2020

By
Donna Vissman
-
Row House
credit-Facebook

If fitness is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, here are some new fitness studios that opened this year that you might be interested in trying.

Eat the Frog
photo from Eat the Frog Facebook

1Eat the Frog Fitness

205 Franklin Road, Franklin

615-431-3764

Located in the Hill Center Brentwood, a new concept brought to the area by owners Lee and Beth Ann Stromatt.

Read more here. 

 

Free Flow Yoga
photo from Free Flow Yoga

2Free Flow Yoga

6041 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin

615-219-9306

A new locally-owned yoga studio opened in Berry Farms offering a wide variety of classes from teen yoga, family yoga, and a host of other classes.

Read more here.

Row House
photo from Row House

3Row House Cool Springs

1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin

615-716-1174

This new full-body workout focuses on rowing. Located on Liberty Pike, you can grab a juice from Juice Bar when you finish your class.

Read more here.

CycleBar
credit-FB

4CycleBar Maryland Farms

205 Franklin Road, Brentwood

615-727-7797

CycleBar opened a new location in the Hill Center in Brentwood, its second in Williamson County. These high energy classes make you forget your burning calories and getting a workout in.

Read more here. 

F45
photo from F45 Cool Springs

5F 45 Training Franklin

995 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin

This functional workout is just 45 minutes. It’s one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises which is backed by Mark Wahlberg.

Read more here. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here