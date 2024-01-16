5 Nashville SC Marquee Matchups to Watch at GEODIS Park in 2024

After a full season of play at GEODIS Park that included a historic run to the Leagues Cup final, the Boys in Gold return to the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States for the 2024 season. With the release of the 2024 season schedule and tickets on sale to the public, Nashville SC fans can now see the full slate of 18 home matches that will be hosted at GEODIS Park throughout 2024.

We’ve picked out five matches that Nashville SC fans won’t want to miss out on at GEODIS Park.

Moca FC, February 28, 8:15 p.m. CT

Nashville SC will make club history when it hosts its first ever Concacaf Champions Cup match against Dominican Republic side Moca FC at GEODIS Park at the end of February. This matchup will be the second in the two-legged series. Should the Boys in Gold move on to the next round of the Champions Cup, a two-legged matchup against Inter Miami CF awaits.

Columbus Crew, March 30, 7:30 p.m. CT

The Boys in Gold will face the reigning MLS Cup Champions at GEODIS Park in the opening stages of the season, giving the squad a chance to see where they stand among the league’s best. Nashville defeated Columbus 3-1 when the Crew last visited GEODIS Park, and the Boys in Gold will be looking to even the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Atlanta United, May 18, 12:30 p.m. CT, MLS Season Pass and FOX

Nashville SC and Atlanta United have been intertwined since the Boys in Gold made their Major League Soccer debut on February 29, 2020. The Five Stripes won that first matchup 2-1, but the Boys in Gold put on a show last time Atlanta United visited Music City with a 3-1 win. The Boys in Gold lead the all time series between the regional rivals with four wins, three draws, and three losses. A mid-day kick off against Atlanta United will surely be one of the matches of Nashville’s season to keep an eye on. The league will also be celebrating Active Duty & Veterans Appreciation and MLS Rivalry Week during this matchup.

FC Cincinnati, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. CT

This matchup needs no introduction. Another home installment of Nashville SC’s fiercest rivalry is set for the the latter stage of the regular season, with the Eastern Conference Finalists scheduled to visit GEODIS Park for Nashville’s second to last home game of the season. Make sure to secure your tickets for this matchup, as the Club will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night.

D.C. United, Oct. 2 7:30 p.m. CT

Nashville SC hosts D.C. United to cap off our home schedule. D.C. United is winless against the Boys in Gold across six attempts, with Nashville taking a 2-0 win over the Black-and-Red last time out at GEODIS Park. After this match, Nashville SC ends the season with two away matches against NYCFC and Chicago Fire.

Source: Nashville SC

