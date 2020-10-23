5 Nashville Educational Attractions for the Whole Family

600 James Robertson Parkway

Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee State Parks: 615-741-5280

Website: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/bicentennial-mall

Admission is free. It is an open-air state park.

Outside the museum sits the Tennessee Bicentennial Capital Mall. The Mall totally changed the face of the area in which it is located. Once a land fill and the location of the old and dilapidated Nashville Farmer’s Market, the 19-acre site was redesigned to incorporate the state’s rich history, diverse people, unique geography, and growing musical legacy. The main focus of the Mall is an unobstructed view of the state capitol building.

Architectural firm Tuck-Hinton created a unique space with a 200-foot state map etched into granite, fountains along a river wall honoring the 31 major rivers in Tennessee, and a 1,400-foot-long wall noting the states most significant moments in history that leads up to the brand-new Tennessee State Museum.

The Bicentennial Mall project involved a massive team that included historians from across the state, landscape architects, builders, and government representatives who all came together under one vision. A vision employing elements from classical Greco-Roman architecture, as well as Baroque, and more modern influences like Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe.

The mall also contains a World War II Memorial that was chaired by Gen. Enoch Stephens, and included Senator Douglas Henry as the government representative, and other powerful delegates, including the formidable Murfreesboro resident Harriet Howard, a strong voice for women in the military.

Kem Hinton made a trip to Normandy that inspired his design concept. Standing with those who had been at D- Day, looking out over Omaha Beach, he knew he wanted to reproduce the power of that experience with the memorial site in Nashville.