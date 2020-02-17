It’s true that Audis are great luxury vehicles. It’s also true that, unfortunately, no vehicle is infallible. All makes and models have at least one or two issues that reoccur frequently, and Audis are no different. If you want to know what the five common Audi repairs are, read on! Having this information about Audi collision repair could help you significantly when repair inevitably comes.

1. Ignition Coil

An ignition coil failure is often indicated by the “Check Engine” light, though you may also notice something being wrong while driving. As you’d expect, the ignition coil is an integral facet of the ignition system; this is what generates the engine spark that ignites the engine’s air-fuel mixture. If you’ve ever experienced an engine misfire, it could have been because of a blown coil. Loss of power while accelerating is also associated with a malfunctioning coil.

2. Collision Repairs

Roadway accidents are a lose-lose for all parties involved. Even a minor fender bender could cost you thousands, especially if you own a luxury vehicle like an Audi. Audi collision repair is quite common, unfortunately. If you do need collision repair, consider bringing your vehicle to an auto shop that also specializes in repairing the unseen damage under the hood.

3. Clogged Plenum Tray Drains

Many Audi owners, Audi A4 owners in particular, have reported experiencing clogged drains in their vehicles. These allow water to enter the vehicle in places where contact can be significantly damaging. Electrical issues may be associated with a clogged drain. You must make sure your drain is free of debris. Audi models older than 2010, specifically those that have more than 100,000 miles on them, may experience clogged drains more frequently than newer models.

4. Water Pump Failure

If your Audi’s water pump fails, the engine may overheat and/or cause significant damage to the timing belt. Rates for timing belt repairs and engine-damage repairs can be very high in some cases. Take precautions and inspect your Audi’s water pump and timing belt regularly to ensure everything is in working order.

5. Exhaust Gas Recirculation

Audis use exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, which means they recirculate part of their exhaust gas back into their engines’ cylinders. EGR is also what’s responsible for lowering temperatures in an Audi’s combustion chamber. If EGR fails, carbon can build up, and this will clog the exhaust flow.

