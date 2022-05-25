5 Mind-Blowing Ways to Open Wine Without a Corkscrew

Similar to opening a bottle of beer, you might not always have the right tool to open a bottle of wine. Wondering how to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew? Here are some quick ways to get it done!

Use The Handle Of A Spoon

To open the bottle, use the handle of a tablespoon, and push the cork down into the bottle of wine. You’d better plan on finishing the bottle though as it’s virtually impossible to remove the cork from the bottle once you push it in. If it’s not a new bottle, you’ll also need to make sure you’re careful as the cork could crumble once inside. Just use a strainer and pour the bottle of wine through it into a decanter to remove any cork pieces.

Use A Screw

Take a long screw and screw it into the cork with a screwdriver until there is about an inch or so left showing. Then, you take the backside of the hammer, lock it under the screw, and pull the cork out. Careful not to use too much force on the glass lip of the bottle, as you may crack it and make a mess.

With a bit of care, this method is practically foolproof.

Use Your Keys

Stick your key or a serrated knife into the cork at a 45-degree angle and rotate the key around. After a couple of rotations, the cork should come out. This method runs the risk of causing the cork to crumble so take care to put the key in as far as possible.

Slap It With A Shoe

The good ol’ slap with the shoe. Wrap the bottom of the wine bottle in a towel, put it upside down in between your legs while sitting, and slap it with the sole of your shoe. Remember to stop before the cork comes all the way out, or else you will have yourself a bit of a mess and some permanent stains.

Use A Wire Hangar

Your trusty wire hangars are good for more than just unclogging drains. First, bend the tip of the hanger to around 30 degrees back or until it looks like a fish hook. Then slide the wire down into the sealed wine bottle, alongside the cork. Rotate the wire 90 degrees so that the hook is underneath the cork. Simply pull the wire up, and the cork should release. Pliers or other household items can be used to tug at the hanger if it seems stuck. Just be sure to use a towel or gloves for protection.

With these cork hacks, you’re well on your way to enjoying that delicious wine.

