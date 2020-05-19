5 Majestic Tennessee Waterfalls

2 Grotto Falls

Grotto Falls is one of the little known waterfalls in a more scenic area, but is only moderately challenging with a short hike. Due to the short distance and relatively easy access, this makes a great hike for the beginners and families, though you won’t be able to bring the stroller as the path isn’t paved (Laurel Falls Trail is more appropriate for strollers). Pets and bicycles are also not allowed here.

The total hike is 3 miles roundtrip and should take about 2-3 hours, but if you’re looking for something a little more exciting you can go and hike with the llamas and follow the path behind the waterfalls to continue to Mt. LeConte lodge.

After hiking about 1.5 miles on Trillium Gap Trail to reach Grotto Falls, you can take off your shoes and soak your feet in the cool water below the waterfall and enjoy the view.

