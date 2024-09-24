5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 24

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Coffee Shop
|91
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/23/2024
|Settlers Coffee
|92
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|9/20/2024
|Fika Cafe
|92
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/17/2024
|Westwood Elementary School
|95
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|9/19/2024
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|96
|430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
