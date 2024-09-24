5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 24

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date The Coffee Shop 91 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Settlers Coffee 92 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Fika Cafe 92 158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 Westwood Elementary School 95 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 9/19/2024 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 96 430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email