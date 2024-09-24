5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 24

health inspections

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
The Coffee Shop91144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Settlers Coffee921900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Fika Cafe92158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/17/2024
Westwood Elementary School957200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine9/19/2024
Poke Bros Franklin Inc96430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

