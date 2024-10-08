5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Barbara's Home Cooking 84 1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 10/2/2024 The Country Boy 92 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/1/2024 Bar-B-Cutie 93 1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Jasmine 94 8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Kokomo Trading Company 95 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/3/2024 Stroud's Barbeque 95 1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/1/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

