5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Barbara's Home Cooking
|84
|1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. c/o Brenton Wright Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|10/2/2024
|The Country Boy
|92
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/1/2024
|Bar-B-Cutie
|93
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Jasmine
|94
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Kokomo Trading Company
|95
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/3/2024
|Stroud's Barbeque
|95
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/1/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
