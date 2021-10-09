5 Local Pumpkin Patches and Farms to Visit

It’s pumpkin patch season! Picking out a pumpkin is a family tradition for many and these local pumpkin patches and farms offer pumpkins and family fun.
1. The Cooper Trooper Foundation
What: The Cooper Trooper Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to helping families battling childhood cancer. You’ll find pumpkins, gourds, and cornstalks at the Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch. Last year, there was no kids area, it hasn’t been updated yet to say if that will return this year.
Note: Last year, the patch was cashless due to COVID-19, and only accepting all major credit cards, including contactless payments through apple pay, google pay, etc. They accept cash or checks for donations only. Additionally, donations may be added to a customer’s purchase for your convenience.
Where: Corner of Cool Springs Blvd & Mallory Lane (in front of Walgreens)
When: Opening day is Saturday, October 16 through Oct 31: Monday – Friday 10am – 7pm; Saturday 9am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 7pm.
2. Gentry Farm
What: The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry family for over 165 years. In the fall, they have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and a huge activity area.
Note: The following activities will be open on the weekends. Pretend Country Café, Farm playset, Pretend Farmer’s Market, “I Spy” Farm set, Hands-on Loom, Lincoln Logs, Horseshoes, Hayrides through the historic farm, Inside Straw Maze, Friendly Farm Animals, Grain Troughs, Tire Swings, Four Acre Corn Field Maze, and more. The cost for the activity area is $8.25 per person (ages 2-65). Allow at least one hour, many people stay several hours. Please note the last entry times on their FALL page. If you are traveling from far away, please make sure you allow enough time to enjoy all the farm has to offer.
Purchase your ticket here. Free parking. You can also purchase tickets at the gate this year.
Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN
When: Weekends only now through Oct 28 – Saturdays 9 am-5 pm & Sundays 1 pm-5 pm
3. Wilson Family Farm
What: You can purchase already-picked varieties of pumpkins at the Wilson Family Farm market. Also available are hay bales and cornstalks, hayrides, and a corn maze Admission is $10 per person (2 and under free).
Note: This year you can purchase admission online here.
Where: 4809 Byrd Lane, College Grove
When: Saturdays and Sundays 10 am-4 pm through October
4. Lucky Ladd Farms
What: Lucky Ladd’s biggest event of the year is when the pumpkin patch field opens for picking. Pumpkins are available now through Oct 27th and Lucky Ladd Farms has more than 10 varieties of pumpkins. You and your family can also check out other fun fall festivities including pumpkin carving contests, the Giant Pumpkin Slingshots, Pumpkin Hollar a family-friendly after-dark attraction and the Pumpkin Patch Princess and Corn Maze King Pageant. Admission is $13.99 for adults, $11.99 for children age 2-12, and kids under 2 receive free admission.
Note: Lucky Ladd strongly encourages guests to purchase tickets online in advance of your visit. This is the only way to guarantee your spot and entry. Should they reach capacity and sell out a time slot online then walk-up guests at the gate will have to wait to enter until the next available time slot opens. Should they sell out online for the day, then walk-up guests will need to be prepared to reschedule their visit for another time.
Purchase tickets online here.
Pumpkin Pricing
Pumpkin prices start as low as $.75 for mini pumpkins and go up to $30 for prize-winning giant pumpkins. Depending on size, pie pumpkins range from $2.00 to $6.00; and Jack-O-Lanterns, the most popular carving pumpkins, range from $4.50 to $10.00.
Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville (south of Nashville, halfway between Franklin and Murfreesboro.)
When: Now through Nov. 1 Thurs-Sat 10 am to 6 pm, Sun 12 pm to 5 pm
5. Keller’s Farm
What: After hosting friends and family for years, Keller’s decided to open their farm to the public in the fall, calling it Keller’s Corny Country pumpkin patch. It offers a place for families to gather, pick pumpkins, and enjoy the outdoors. Activities you can enjoy are zip lining, wagon ride, corn maze, and more. Admission is $10 for 2 and over.
Where: 542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson
When: Opens now until – Oct 31 from, Friday- Saturday 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm.