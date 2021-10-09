5 Local Pumpkin Patches and Farms to Visit

1. The Cooper Trooper Foundation

What: The Cooper Trooper Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to helping families battling childhood cancer. You’ll find pumpkins, gourds, and cornstalks at the Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch. Last year, there was no kids area, it hasn’t been updated yet to say if that will return this year.

Note: Last year, the patch was cashless due to COVID-19, and only accepting all major credit cards, including contactless payments through apple pay, google pay, etc. They accept cash or checks for donations only. Additionally, donations may be added to a customer’s purchase for your convenience.

Where: Corner of Cool Springs Blvd & Mallory Lane (in front of Walgreens)

When: Opening day is Saturday, October 16 through Oct 31: Monday – Friday 10am – 7pm; Saturday 9am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 7pm.