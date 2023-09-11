5 Live Shows this Week – September 11, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of Artic Monkeys

Here are five live shows to check out this week.

1Freaks on Parade

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, September 12, 6 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Freaks on Parade tour will feature Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. Special guests will be Ministry and Filter.

Find tickets here.  

2Local Natives

photo from Marathon Music Works

Tuesday, September 12, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Local Natives is out on tour in support of its latest album-Violet Street. Special guests will be Chartreuse.

Find tickets here.

3Wayne Newton

photo from The Ryman

Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Legend, Mr. Las Vegas, is enjoying a career that few dare even dream about, having performed more live shows than any other single performer in Las Vegas history. Now you can see him here in Nashville this week.

Find tickets here. 

4Artic Monkeys

photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday-Wednesday, September 12-13, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Artic Monkeys are bringing its North American tour to Nashville for two dates. Since forming in Sheffield, England as teenagers in 2002, the band have grown to become one of the world’s biggest rock bands with a string of global hits and multi Platinum-certified sales all over the world. Special guest will be Fontaines D.C.

Find tickets here. 

5Andrea Vasquez

Wednesday, September 13, 6:30 pm

Anzie Blue, 2111 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville

Latin-infused country artist Andrea Vasquez will host a free album release showcase. Her new album The Bed You Made will releases on Friday, 9/15.

Donna Vissman
