5 Live Shows this Week – September 11, 2023

Here are five live shows to check out this week.
1Freaks on Parade
Tuesday, September 12, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Freaks on Parade tour will feature Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper. Special guests will be Ministry and Filter.
Find tickets here.
2Local Natives
Tuesday, September 12, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Local Natives is out on tour in support of its latest album-Violet Street. Special guests will be Chartreuse.
Find tickets here.
3Wayne Newton
Wednesday, September 13, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Legend, Mr. Las Vegas, is enjoying a career that few dare even dream about, having performed more live shows than any other single performer in Las Vegas history. Now you can see him here in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
4Artic Monkeys
Tuesday-Wednesday, September 12-13, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Artic Monkeys are bringing its North American tour to Nashville for two dates. Since forming in Sheffield, England as teenagers in 2002, the band have grown to become one of the world’s biggest rock bands with a string of global hits and multi Platinum-certified sales all over the world. Special guest will be Fontaines D.C.
Find tickets here.
5Andrea Vasquez
Wednesday, September 13, 6:30 pm
Anzie Blue, 2111 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
Latin-infused country artist Andrea Vasquez will host a free album release showcase. Her new album The Bed You Made will releases on Friday, 9/15.