5 Live Shows this Week – June 2, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1CMA Fest
Thursday-Sunday, June 5-8
Downtown Nashville
CMA Fest returns to Nashville this week. You can experience free live music on stages across the area from 1st Avenue to Bridgestone Arena starting in the morning until early evening.
2Grand Ole Opry
Thursday, June 5, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to appear include Jelly Roll, Maddox Batson, Sara Evans, Brandon Lake, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Pierce the Veil
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Pierce The Veil will be bringing their “I Can’t Hear You” tour to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium this week.
Find tickets here.
4Charles Esten
Saturday, June 7, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
A longtime storyteller as an artist-songwriter and actor, Charles Esten is popularly known for his roles as “Ward Cameron” on Netflix’s Outer Banks and “Deacon Claybourne” in ABC/CMT’s NASHVILLE. A global entertainer that will keep you captivated all evening.
Find tickets here.
5Lil Poppa
Friday, June 6, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Rapper Lil Poppa is bringing the Almost Normal tour to Nashville with special guests Jdot Breezy, and Fattmack.
Find tickets here.
