5 La Vergne officers fired for Sexual Misconduct

Five La Vergne police officers were fired this week as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual events between members of the department’s evening shift according to a news story by WSMV.

WSMV went on to say that the investigation started on December 12 when Mayor Jason Cole reported rumors of the sexual acts to the city’s human resources department.

The report went on to say that officer Maelgan Hall was having intimate relationships with other members of the La Vergne Police Dept. including Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Patrick Magliocco, Officer Larry Holladay, Detective Seneca Shields, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez.

Hall, Lugo‐Perez, Powell, Shields, and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan were fired. Holladay, Magliocco and Officer Gavin Schoeberl were suspended.

You can read the full report at WSMV