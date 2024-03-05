5 Killed After Plane Crashes off I-40E in West Nashville

A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco.

Several people were on board and all are deceased, said Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police, in a press conference. MNPD later confirmed all five victims on board were killed in the crash.

Around 7:40pm Monday night, the control tower at John C Tune Airport received a message from an aircraft seeking emergency approval to land due to experiencing engine and power failure. Approval was granted but the pilot radioed that they would not make it.

Witnesses told the Nashville Fire Department that the airplane imploded on impact and the Nashville Fire Department was met with heavy flames and fire when they arrived on the scene.

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating this incident. At the time of this reporting, Metro Police did not have information on the pilot or the origins of the plane. This is a developing story.

BREAKING: A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated. pic.twitter.com/6tyBa3UCpB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 5, 2024

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-40 East is closed at MM 202 due to a small plane crash on the shoulder of the road. A diversion is in place at Exit 201. If you’re traveling tonight find an alternate route – investigation will be ongoing. Me pic.twitter.com/dOg55TpeCq — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 5, 2024