The word is out – Party Fowl will open in Franklin next year. The hot chicken spot has projected an opening of February 2020. While we wait, we’ve put together a list of items we can’t wait to try at the Franklin location.
1Bloody Mary
Food Network created a list of 25 over the top Bloody Marys and Party Fowl earned a spot. Their “Brunch for Two” includes goblet sized bloody mary topped with two cornish hens, two whole scratch eggs, eight fried okra, and a whole avocado.
2“Beer Butt” Chicken
In addition to the Bloody Mary, the famous “Beer Butt” Chicken is a favorite on the menu. It’s slow-smoked on the outside…and steamed on the inside sitting on top of a PBR.
3Hot Chicken
Visiting Nashville, Food Insider made a stop at Prince’s Hot Chicken, Hattie B’s, Pepperfire, and Party Fowl. Sampling the half-bird fried, they commented on how the chicken was double breaded making it more crunchy than other hot chicken with a unique blend of sweet and savory.
4Pimento Cheese Smashburger
Unlike most hot chickens locations, Party Fowl has a few items on the menu titled “Not Hot Chicken.” The Pimento Smashburger is a half-pound ground chuck topped with homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. It’s already become a local favorite in addition to their chicken.
5Boozy Slushies
Unique to Party Fowl, you can get boozy at this hot chicken location. From their extensive list of draft beers to cocktails. What washes down hot chicken better than a cold boozy slushie? From cherry limeade to frozen lemonade, or you can try the Bourbon Bushwacker. It’s an adult chocolate milkshake and Nashville favorite the Party Fowl way- with bourbon.